Auburn fire causes 'extensive' damage to residential building

AUBURN, Maine — Five tenants were aided by the American Red Cross on Thursday after a residential fire in Auburn caused extensive damage to the second and third floors.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of 112 Court St. in Auburn, a news release from the Auburn Fire Department said.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a 2.5-story residential building with "heavy fire showing on the porch area and extending to the second and third floors," the release said.

The fire department said the building could only be accessed through a driveway on Pleasant Street shared by three other properties.

As additional fire crews responded, tenants who lived in the building were self-evacuating with pets and belongings. One person was temporarily unaccounted for, according to the release.

"After several minutes, the last occupant of the building evacuated from the property," the release said.

Most of the fire was able to be extinguished by the first fire engine that arrived, but "crews were hampered by fire extension into the third-floor area of the building," fire officials said Friday.

The fire department cited heat, humidity, and the construction of the building as factors that made it difficult to fully extinguish the fire. However, the fire was under control within an hour of the first fire crews arriving at the scene.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials were able to rescue a cat from the roof of the building, according to the release.

"The building’s five tenants were assisted on-scene by the American Red Cross as they did not have insurance for their belongings, and damage to the second and third floors of the building was extensive," the release stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Additional fire crews from Lewiston, Poland, and New Gloucester, as well as the United Ambulance Service, responded to the scene to assist.