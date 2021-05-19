Auburn apartment building likely a 'total loss' after Wednesday morning fire

While there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital, four people were evaluated for smoke inhalation and one other had minor burns on their hands.

AUBURN, Maine — A four-unit apartment building on Hazel Street in Auburn is likely a "total loss" following a fire there Wednesday morning.

According to Auburn Fire Chief Robert Chase, calls reporting a fire began coming in around 5 a.m. The chief says about a dozen people self-evacuated from the building. A couple of tenants had to evacuate out of a bedroom window onto the front porch with help from another resident.

The Lewiston Fire Dept. was called in for assistance.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. The cause for the fire is unknown at this time. As far as we know at this point, Fire Chief Chase told NEWS CENTER Maine there was heavy fire at the back of the building that was moving toward the front.