NEWPORT, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are investigating an ATV crash that took place Monday afternoon in Newport.

Two people were riding on the ATV when it crashed into a garbage truck on Pratt Road off State Route 222, according to the Newport Police Department.

One of the two riders had serious injuries and was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Newport police on the scene told NEWS CENTER Maine the second person on the ATV was checked and released without injury.

Police have not yet released the identity of the injured rider or the cause of the accident.