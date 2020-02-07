ATV registrations now required in Maine for 2020-2021

ATV registrations are valid for 12-months, July 1 to June 30, and easy registration renewals are available online.

MAINE, USA — ATV owners in Maine must now register or renew registrations for 2020-2021. ATV registrations are valid for 12-months, July 1 to June 30, and easy registration renewals are available online.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry says the interim suspension on ATV registration due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted and registration is now required again.

New registrations must occur through a registration agent or the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife main office in Augusta. Riders unable to register an ATV online or at a town office should call (207) 287-8000.

ATV registration fees provide the funding to build and maintain Maine's trail system and support ATV clubs and volunteers who provide the critical work to maintain trails systems. Annual registration also assists private landowners who allow trail access. The Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry encourages people to remember that without the use of private land, most trails would not exist. The department also reiterates that the ability to ride is a privilege granted by the landowner, and all riders must respect their wishes and treat private land as if it were their own.

The department also extends the following tips for ATV riders:

Never drink and ride!

Stay on marked ATV trails (ATV trails have green and white signs. Not all snowmobile trails are ATV trails).

Drive to the right and at an appropriate speed.

Tread lightly - Don't tear up the trail!

Remember that modified exhausts are illegal.

Be respectful of ATV access routes - yield to all traffic and never pass a vehicle.

Avoid crowded trails, spread out a bit and explore

Overcrowding can make recreation experiences less enjoyable and negatively impact the ecology of the wonderful parks and lands we all share. And with social distancing being so important to public health, overcrowding also risks your health and the health of our communities. Thankfully, there are some steps you can take to avoid overcrowding recreation destinations.

One step to combat crowding is to seek out lesser-known, less heavily visited destinations. Already overflowing this spring have been places such as Tumbledown Mountain Public Land, campgrounds at the Bigelow Preserve Public Land, Camden Hills State Park, the Sunrise and Four Seasons Rail Trails, as well as some sites not managed by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands.

Visit on the traditionally less busy days: Monday through Thursday. If it safely suits your activity, consider a visit earlier or later in the day.

Make a back-up plan in case your first choice of location or activity is crowded or full.

If camping in an area without reservations, plan to arrive early enough in the day to adjust if your anticipated site is already taken. This is especially important for backpacking and paddling trips.

Stay up-to-date on current conditions by subscribing to our Alerts.

Learn about Leave No Trace skills and ethics to better prepare for minimizing your impacts and staying safe.