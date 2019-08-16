ROCKLAND, Maine — The attorney for Robert Indiana's caretaker denies allegations this week that the man took advantage of the artist.

Attorney Tom Hallett said the caretaker, Jamie Thomas, put Indiana's financial house in order and took good care of Indiana before he died last year at 89 at home on Vinalhaven Island.

Court documents filed by Indiana's estate claim Thomas "lined his pockets," claimed as gifts more than 100 of Indiana's works, and let Indiana live in "squalor and filth."

Hallett said Thomas was an "invaluable companion" and that the documents "exhibit a dangerous, knowing and willful disregard of the truth."

Thomas is seeking $2 million from the estate for legal fees. Thomas and the estate are being sued by a company that held the copyright for Indiana's "LOVE" series.