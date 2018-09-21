BETHEL (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Marine helicopter pilot who died in a training accident last year was honored by his hometown on Friday,

Captain Ben Cross was the co-pilot of an Osprey aircraft that crashed while trying to land on an aircraft carrier in August last year. The training exercise took place off the coast of Australia. Cross and two other crew members died. The crash was later ruled an accident.

The 26-year-old was a dedicated pilot who loved to mentor junior officers.

Telstar High School officials where Cross played soccer and baseball dedicated a plaque in his honor, as a lasting tribute to his service to our country.

Cross' parents say the outpouring from their son's fellow marines across the world and their hometown is helping them heal from their loss.

"That's one thing we are glad of. His name will continue. We would hate to see him forgotten," said Rob Cross, Ben's dad.

Cross graduated from the Virginia Military Academy. His parents have established a scholarship in his memory at VMI which will be awarded to a graduate next spring.

