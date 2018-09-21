STANDISH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Athletes at the Saint Joseph's College of Maine attended a "draft day" to welcome their new teammate battling a genetic disorder.

Sixteen-year-old Kayla Collins signed an official letter of intent and became a member of the girls' field hockey team.

Collins was connected with Saint Joe's College through Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit organization that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.

Head field hockey coach Rupert Lewis enjoys having Collins on his team and says it brings a positive impact to his other players.

"For my team, I can see a difference in how they approach things. Losing a game is not as important now as we know the challenges she's dealing with and it's just brought everything home."

As a team member, Collins will attend Monks practices, games, team dinners, events and more.

For more information on Team IMPACT, you can visit their website here.

© NEWS CENTER Maine