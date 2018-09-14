ANDOVER, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The residents in Massachusett's Merrimack Valley could not have predicted the 60-80 natural gas fires that erupted in homes across three communities Thursday.

As flames popped up simultaneously like a game of Whack-A-Mole, people were asked to evacuate immediately without giving it a second thought.

Andover resident Sara Ianetta, originally from Wells, didn't even make it home.

"I still can't believe it happened," she said.

Ianetta, who is 29 weeks pregnant, was coming home from working in Lawrence Thursday when she opted last minute to drive to a workout class. It was after the class she learned of the disaster

"I still don't feel like myself," she said. "The emotions of yesterday and this morning, and the continued anticipation is ridiculously crazy."

Neighbors have told her her home is safe, but she says she doesn't feel safe, even if she gets the all clear.

"I luckily am safe and my home is safe, but not everyone is as fortunate. I'm pregnant so the anxiety level is really high. I'm just so grateful I'm here talking to you today."

