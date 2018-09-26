(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Reporting an Uber driver. It's something riders hope they never have to do. But one Maine woman, who wants to remain anonymous, had to recently.

She reached out to NEWS CENTER Maine on Facebook, wanting to know what Uber's policy is when it comes to reporting drivers and what information the company shares with drivers who have been reported.

All of this, because of something she said happened to her after she filed a driver report.

"It's just a mystery," she said.

Earlier this month she shared an Uber with a group of friends to get home from a work party. She sat in the passenger seat.

"I've never sat in the front before," she said. "That's something I just always thought sitting in the back was the safer option."

Her friends, who were taking up the seats in the back, were dropped off first. And that's when she said the trip took a turn for the worse.

"The Uber driver kept touching my leg," she said. "When we got to the house to drop me off he kept telling me that I drop something to basically bend over I told him that I didn't."

She reported the incident the next morning. Two weeks later, she got a call from an Uber representative who apologized and told her they had suspended the driver.

But there was more trouble. A woman who she says claimed to be the driver's girlfriend, showed up twice at her apartment.

"Who are you looking for?" the anonymous rider asked. "She said that's the problem, they won't give us the name....She wasn't threatening by any means, but it was uncomfortable....I reported it to the police twice and to Uber twice."

She says she still hasn't heard back from Uber about it. And wants to know what information the company shared when riders report drivers. It made sense they knew her address because the driver dropped her off at her home, but how did that driver know she was the one to report him?

"I'm concerned," she said. "Someone's outside my house. I work late, I have dogs I'm outside of the house late at night. Ever since, looking over my shoulder every time I leave my house."

In an e-mail response to NEWS CENTER Maine an Uber spokesperson who called the incident "troubling" said "the driver's access to the app has been removed" and they will work with police on their investigation. When an incident is reported they said, "no personal information is shared during those calls due to our privacy policy."

"I thought I was doing the right thing by reporting it. You know, I was fine I'm an adult it happened whatever I'm OK," the anonymous rider said. "I worry about somebody else."

An Uber spokesperson says the company is rolling out some new safety features in the coming months including "address anonymization" which they say will conceal specific pick up and drop off addresses in the driver’s trip history.

