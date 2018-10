NEWS CENTER Maine -- "How can my husband and I talk to our teen daughter about the dangers of sex and drugs/how to stay safe, without causing her to shut down?" Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist answers this question by focusing on three words: Risk, respect, resilience.

