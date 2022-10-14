As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure

Maine received $20 million in federal relief money in July aimed at securing wastewater facilities, culverts, and other unnoticed systems.

BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour.

"The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."

Bath was one of many receiving federal relief funds this year to shore up infrastructure against increasingly severe storms. $20 million was distributed to 13 municipalities in July alone.

On days like Friday, Maine DOT Chief Engineer Joyce Taylor often worries more about culverts and storm drains than coastal storm surge, but both issues are on her mind.

"People don’t tend to think of culverts as a problem, but they can cause a huge amount of damage," Taylor said. "Where we lose infrastructure are culverts that are undersized. We don’t lose bridges, typically. It has to be a huge storm to lose a bridge — you know, a hurricane or a tropical storm typically. But, we lose culverts."

Bath has invested federal relief in its wastewater system and other funds in storm drains and retaining walls — underappreciated protections Taylor and Feiner said will help defend the town for many storms to come.