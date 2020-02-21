SACO, Maine — Nate Snow has spent the last year creating a number of different items out of wood and selling them at craft fairs. On Thursday he donated $200 of the money he has earned to Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine.

The 11-year-old has been turning scrap wood from his uncle’s woodshop into things like snowmen, pumpkins and coasters. All of which he paints by hand.

When we first met Nate a year ago, he had a goal of raising $100 for the organization. Why Adopted and Foster Families of Maine? Nate was himself adopted. So, he wanted to pay it forward to other children.

“It feels good,” Nate said. “Because I’m helping other kids in need.”

The donation comes at a crucial time. Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services released just last week that it currently had roughly more than 2,022 kids in its custody. Which means organizations around the state that support those children need extra support right now.

Carey Pierson is a Kinship Specialist with Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine. She says the need has increased quite a bit in the last several years. This donation means a lot to the organization, but she says it means even more because of who it came from.

“He is obviously an example of what can happen when you’ve been taken in by somebody who cares about you,” Pierson said. “I’ve known him for a couple years and he’s always been a pretty caring kid and so it means a lot, it’s great.”

“Anybody that can give back is doing a good thing,” Nate’s mom, Sandra Snow said. “You teach them when they’re young… and it’s just going to get bigger and bigger from there.”

You can find items Nate has for sale at Rollins Rustics, Upcycle Maine and Farmhouse Flowers. You can also check out his Facebook page, Nate’s Snowmen.

Nate says his goal this year is to raise $300 for the organization.