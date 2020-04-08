New memory care community opens in rural Somerset County

Woodlands Memory Care of Madison is the first of its kind to open in the Madison-Skowhegan area, helping patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia.

MADISON, Maine — A new memory care community is moving its first residents in on Tuesday, August 4 -- and for the small, quiet town of Madison, its presence is pretty important.

Woodlands Memory Care of Madison is the first of its kind to open in the Madison-Skowhegan area. It's the ninth location (either specialized memory care and/or residential assisted living communities) that this Maine-based company currently runs in the state, and it's designed to help people with Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia live in a more independent, home-like environment.

Kelly and Jim Burns and Nancy Smith are one of the first families getting ready to move a loved one into the center. They say this location is ideal, since it's an equal distance from Kelly, the sister-in-law, and Jim, the brother, who live in St. Albans; and Nancy, the partner, who lives in Clinton.

"It's been painful, you know, in many ways for all of us," Kelly expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine. Their journey began earlier this year when their loved one took a fall and was admitted to the hospital. They say that incident exacerbated the signs of forgetfulness.

"Not only would he keep forgetting things," Jim emphasized. "He would not remember who we were."

It's why the family had to make the tough decision not to bring their loved one home -- which wasn't an easy conversation to have, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly says visits have been limited to appearances outside of windows, which is why they are all pleased they will be closer to him at this new location than when he was temporarily at the center in Hallowell.

For local and federal lawmakers who have made senior care one of their platforms, this new location in a more rural part of the state is crucial. Senator Susan Collins says she was pleased to learn about the Madison community, especially since Maine has the highest median age in the nation. The Alzheimer's Association reports more than 28,000 people in Maine are living with the disease.

"It's so important to provide safe ways that families can keep in touch with their loved ones who are suffering from dementia," Sen. Collins explained to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom. "If they don't, the research suggests that the care of giving is more difficult. There may be more resistance to taking medication, for example."

Senator Collins also told NEWS CENTER Maine there has been a recent, more uplifting development in the medical world pertaining to Alzheimer's disease. In the past week, scientists have developed a new blood test that should be able to screen for Alzheimer's at an earlier age. At the moment, the only way to confirm the disease other than through symptoms is typically with an autopsy or extensive imaging, which can be uncomfortable. Collins says that research was a result of increased funding from $400 million to $2.6 billion since the Alzheimer's Task Force began in the Senate.

Brad Farrin is a state senator for district three. He took a tour of the new facility Friday morning, telling NEWS CENTER Maine he is pleased and impressed.

"We have to make sure that if we have the beds, that they’re full, and that, you know, it's a success -- that we don’t build something like this and then don’t utilize it," Farrin encouraged.

Owner Matthew Walters says his team is taking precautions to protect against COVID-19 by testing new residents and staff and limiting family visits to online or window meetings.

The $6 million Madison location will accommodate 42 residents who will be required to pay a monthly rental fee, based on a daily rate for a single or double occupancy room. A limited number of people who can't afford that fee will be able to subsidize their residency by MaineCare.