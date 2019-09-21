WOODSTOCK, Maine — One man is dead and another injured after a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and South Main Street in Woodstock. It happened just before 11:00 p.m., according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say 72-year-old Ashley Torrey couldn't control the car he was driving around a turn and hit a stopped pickup truck with three people inside at the intersection.

The car careened off the truck and hit a utility pole. Torrey died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Deputies say the road is back open and an investigation is on-going.