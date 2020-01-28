WELLS, Maine — It's kind of odd to be thinking about the beach in the middle of winter, but it's on the minds of many in southern Maine.

The reason?

The rules are changing at a local beach and it has others in surrounding towns keeping a close watch on what happens.

Last week Wells Town Council voted unanimously to approve banning cabanas, canopies, tents and other large shading devices from April to October, with the exception of umbrellas and baby tents.

This, in response to mounting complaints from beachgoers about safety concerns.

This is the first southern Maine beach to create such an ordinance and leaders in nearby York say they have started internal discussions about the same concept and will soon open that conversation up to the public.

Robin Cogger, the York Parks and Recreation Director, said complaints about these large tents at the town's four beaches have really started to mount over the last five to six years.

"They make defining space easy," she explained.

Cogger said people are using the tents as early as 4 a.m. to save a spot.

"I think the tides are changing, I think over time we're having over time, less soft sand beach over the high tide cycles."

Although York has not drafted an ordinance of its own yet leaders will begin public forums to talk about the issue this summer.

"I think the direction we need to head is in some form of regulation that makes beach accessibility fair and equitable, that allows our lifeguards to do their job without being inhibited by visual impairment, but also provides the opportunity for people to enjoy the beach and protect themselves from the sun."