BANGOR, Maine — Liam Geagan is being held on $2,500 cash bail after his first court appearance in connection to an assault that was caught on camera Wednesday.

Raymond Gresley is a man experiencing homelessness in Bangor. When asked if he was surprised, he said, "Not really. It's been going on -- there's been people getting hurt down there."

The Bangor Police Department is working to end the violence in the city's parks but say they need witnesses and victims to come forward.

Those people can do so anonymously at 207-947-7382 ext. 6.

"We really have no tolerance for anybody who gets together and targets people or participates in random attacks on people," Sgt. Wade Betters said. "We will hunt those people down and charge them and put them in jail as soon as possible."

The Bangor Police Department expects to press more charges and make more arrests in this case as the investigation moves forward.

Geagan will be in court again next month, and Benjamin Gilliland, who was also charged in these beatings, will appear before a judge for the first time later this month.