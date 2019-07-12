SEARSMONT, Maine — Saturday, NEWS CENTER Maine was scattered throughout the state collecting toys and coats as part of our Coats and Toys for Kids program. A great opportunity for people in Maine to give back.

But donating food, coats, or holiday presents isn't the only way people lend support for their community. In Waldo county, the Waldo County Woodshed offers free firewood for those who need it to heat their homes this winter.

Today, in Searsmont, volunteers were hard at work cutting and splitting logs for firewood.

Bob Macgregor is the president of the Waldo County Woodshed which has eight sites around the county. For the past four years, Macgregor and his volunteers have offered the community free firewood, no questions asked. The move has impacted many in the community.

“We’re not sure if it’s word of mouth or if it’s a growing demand but every year it gets bigger," Macgregor said. “There are a lot of people who tell us they don’t know what they would do without us.”

People in need of firewood can make an appointment with the woodshed. If people can't make the trip to one of the eight locations, they'll deliver, free of charge.

There is no cost for the firewood. Today, Travis Hamilton, the owner of Arbor Tech brought a crew with chainsaws to help the cause. Hamilton said he was excited to help the community.

Lenny Cox is a consistent volunteer at the Waldo County Woodshed. He helps track deliveries and said he always loves helping his community.

"(We help) people who can’t get heating assistance, it’s very important, and it’s a great program," Cox said. “l get more out of it than the clients do, to be honest.”

