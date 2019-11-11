PORTLAND, Maine — Northeast Air is looking to hire three or four veterans to help de-ice planes this winter at the Portland International Jetport.

The company's owner, Henry Laughlin, says veterans are already a huge asset to their team and that this provides another opportunity for those who might be struggling to find employment.

"Veteran causes are very important to us as a company," Laughlin said. "My father was a vet, he founded Northeast Air some 50 years ago."

Laughlin says the job requires skill and a lot of discipline, which is why he wanted to offer the position to veterans, first.

Those looking to fill the spots need to be able to get in and out of the vehicle used to de-ice the planes and pass required testing. Training would be provided by Northeast Air.

Laughlin says Northeast Air is looking specifically for disabled, or recalibrated veterans to fill the roles.

"These units are very state of the art, they are more than a half a million dollar single drive units," Laughlin said. "It requires a skilled worker and if they can get in the cab effectively, we're all good."

Currently, Laughlin says 30-percent of his staff is ex-military. He feels they add a level of professionalism and attention to detail unique to veterans.

"I think these vets, who have had the challenges of becoming recalibrated, could be very good role model for the company -- for all us, including me." Laughlin said.

To learn more about Northeast Air and the job openings, click here. You can call them, at 207-774-6318 or email Laughlin directly, at henryl@northeastair.com.

