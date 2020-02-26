BANGOR, Maine — One university in Maine has created its own index to track the markets by following some of the biggest companies impacting Maine's economy.

The Husson Stock Index follows between 25 to 30 companies, either based in Maine, or that have a large presence in the state. It's been doing this since September 2015, giving students from the College of Business an opportunity to learn more about the stock markets while publishing a weekly report.

Data on the sudden market drop this week will most likely come out on Friday but the companies in the index did take a big hit.

"Basically takes us back to October of last year," said Associate Professor Douglas Wellington. "Any gains that we had since October of last year have been probably will be wiped out in the last couple of days."

Wellington believes when the fear of coronavirus slows down the strength of the U.S. economy will eventually pull the markets through. He predicts many investors might use this drop as an opportunity to eventually buy back in.

A list of companies in the Husson Stock Index can be found here.

