'Able to learn hands-on' | UMaine system addresses need for cybersecurity workers

According to cyberseek.org, filling cybersecurity jobs takes 21 percent longer than filling other IT jobs -- and there's a big need nationwide.

GORHAM, Maine — As the world becomes increasingly digital, the workforce is also beginning to shift. More so than ever before, there's an increased need for people with knowledge about the web to help protect our society from a growing number of cyber and ransomware attacks. Experts say 10 years ago, cybersecurity wasn't really a field. Now, there are more than a million workers and thousands of jobs that still need to be filled.

Lori Sussman is an assistant professor of technology and cybersecurity at the University of Southern Maine. She's in her third year of teaching at the college and says the cybersecurity programs are expanding, calling them some of the "fastest growing programs" throughout the school. That high demand is met by a high need. Sussman says in the first three months of the pandemic, the FBI registered about a 3,000 percent uptick in cybercrime.

"The weakest link continues to be people and bad practices," Sussman expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine, emphasizing the need for future cybersecurity leaders who can share their expertise.

Lori Sussman, an associate professor of technology and cybersecurity at the University of Southern Maine, says the need for cybersecurity workers is growing -- and programs in the @UMaine system are addressing that. Details this morning on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/47zfNHeDHh — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 21, 2021

According to cyberseek.org, there were 144,700 openings for information security analysts between April 2020 and March 2021, but only 131,000 people were actually employed in those positions. That's a shortfall of 13,700 workers for cybersecurity's largest job. The website also says there are 319,000 additional openings requesting cybersecurity-related skills, but employers are struggling to find people who have them. On average, filling cybersecurity jobs takes 21 percent longer than other IT jobs.

"We try to get the right knowledge, skills, and abilities, so (students) can have the breadth they need to go deeply with that first job," Sussman said about how the UMaine system is working to address the worker shortage via its education platform.

Jenn Moody is a work study student in the cybersecurity department at the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA). She says her ultimate goal is to become a network security engineer, and she's grateful for the opportunities she has had so far in this program. Moody is a "non-traditional" student. She says she has always had an interest in computers and securing networks, but she has worked in the service industry for a long time as a means to support herself. For her, having the opportunity to go to school later on in life and get the experience she says employers are often looking for has been key.

"Instead of just learning it out of a book, I'm able to learn hands-on -- and I actually work with software that I would use out in the field," Moody told NEWS CENTER Maine excitedly.

Last fall and this spring, 14 students were enrolled in Northern Maine Community College's first network administration and cybersecurity program, allowing students to get a two-year associate degree throughout four semesters, with the option of expanding their education later on in the University of Maine system. Instructor Reuben Caron says even in rural Maine, cybersecurity is essential.

"As we continue to evolve and become more entrenched in our digital lives, it's going to be an ever-growing need in the future," Caron emphasized.

Thanks to a collaboration with the University of Southern Maine (USM) and UMA, students can also attain a master's degree in cybersecurity through the UMaine system. This program is geared towards students who have been working directly in the field and want to expand their skillsets, as well as those with health care, legal, or management backgrounds who want to pursue a cybersecurity specialty. Experts say as Maine continues to advance technologically, they expect a greater demand for this expertise.

"I think that the initiatives to bring in more data centers, to bring in more broadband -- all of those kinds of efforts that are happening through our leadership here in Maine are going to just explode the need for cybersecurity workers," Sussman hypothesized.

"I think (cybersecurity) is going to be something that starts being taught in elementary and going through high school -- you know, because you're starting to see younger and younger children having access to smart devices," Caron noted.