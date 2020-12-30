Mainers create cards for health care workers through new United Way campaign

The deadline for Mainers to submit cards online for the United Ways of Maine 'Caregiver Cards Campaign' in January 8.

BANGOR, Maine — As we enter the New Year in the midst of a pandemic, life will by no means be easier yet for health care workers. It's why the United Ways of Maine are spearheading a project to show these frontline heroes the community cares about them -- and is grateful for their service.

The "Caregiver Card Campaign" is a virtual card platform that allows people from around the state to submit positive messages. They can choose a card template online to accompany their note or upload an original image, like a drawing or a picture. It's free to do so -- and those close to the health care world say it means a lot.

Good morning! Today on @newscentermaine, I’ll tell you about a new campaign with the @UnitedWay of Maine to thank health care workers for all they’ve done during the #COVID19 pandemic. One family’s personal connection and how you can get involved at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/FmAxNcCTBv — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) December 30, 2020

"I think it's really just important to show that we're all sort of behind them -- and that we're all in this together," Aubrae Filipiak expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom, her four-year-old son, Henry, sitting next to her. Filipiak's husband works in emergency medicine at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor -- and she says this year has been tough on all of them.

"It's been challenging I think, especially for him -- just sort of knowing what he needs to do to keep himself safe and...having the initial stress from his work and seeing how that plays into our family life," Filipiak explained.

It's why she and Henry spent part of their morning Tuesday creating cards with colorful construction paper and crayons for this campaign.

"It feels good to know that there's something we can do to make their day a little bit brighter," Filipiak admitted.

This kind of community reaction about the initiative has meant a lot to people at United Ways who are coordinating the effort. Matthew Wolcott, the senior vice president for resource development and governance at the United Way of Greater Portland, says they've seen how challenging the pandemic has been on these workers.

"They have to suit up and go into an environment that so many of us are working really hard to stay out of," Wolcott expressed.

Wolcott says this campaign took off the week before Christmas, and within the first day (with little promotion), they had seen more than 200 submissions. He says a responsibility of the United Way is to use the power of the community for good -- and this campaign is just one way to do so for a group of people that's done so much for us.

"We all are indebted to Maine's healthcare workers," Wolcott said.

The cards submitted online will be sent out to health care workers virtually (and, in some cases, physically) come mid to late-January. Those on the receiving end will include not only health care workers in hospitals but also in assisted living communities, nursing homes, and home health care.

The deadline for submissions is January 8. You can do so here.

