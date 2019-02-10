ORONO, Maine — Students and advocates met on the University of Maine Campus in Orono Wednesday to march for a cause they care about.

October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That's why a large crowd of people congregated outside of Fogler Library Wednesday afternoon with signs, advocating for awareness about the issue.

Austin Cashman is involved with the university's Maine Business School Corps. He says he was impressed with Wednesday's turnout.

"This group we expect to be the largest attendance that we've ever had for the march," Cashman told NEWS CENTER Maine on campus. "Like I said, we've been doing this for more than five years...Each year we just keep trying to grow this audience, and it's not something -- this isn't required by anyone. Everyone you see behind me is here strictly on their own initiative."

Last year's march drew in about 200 people, according to a media release. Partners include Title IX Student Services, Student Life, UMaine Athletics, UMaine Army RTOC, Rising Tide Center, Partners for Peace, and other organizations.

Participants marched around the mall in front of the library, snaking around in a long line, as they came to gather once more in front of the steps.

Speakers who came out to the event came out to the microphone. That included Congressman Jared Golden, who says he thinks it is important to talk about domestic violence.

"This is a significant problem in Maine -- talk to any police department, police officer, and they can tell you that," Golden explained. "Raising awareness is, I think, a bigger part of trying to push back against this problem."

There are plenty of resources for people in Maine who may be stuck in a domestic violence situation.

Caring Unlimited provides a list of some of these resources, including:

the Maine Domestic Violence Statewide Hotline, at 1-866-834-HELP

the National Domestic Violence Hotline, at 800-799-SAFE (7233), or TTY 800-787-3224

RELATED: Domestic violence shelter in Maine welcomes pets

RELATED: Funds for domestic violence under LePage spent elsewhere