BANGOR, Maine — If anything comes to mind when you hear the word "Halloween", it's likely candy, wild costumes, and scary movies. The holiday has been a classic, wallet-pushing tradition for Americans for ages -- but recently, it's seen some changes.

In its heyday, trick or treating is what kids who love Halloween waited year round to do. Costumes were considered weeks (or months) in advance, and when the time came, children would often run around neighborhoods excitedly, knocking on doors, collecting treats, and challenging their parents to keep up with them.

RELATED: Prepping for an allergy-friendly Halloween

RELATED: Halloween comes early for boy with rare disease in Augusta

A new tradition has emerged in the last few years though out of parental concern that perhaps trick or treating is not that safe. The streets are often dark, and any candy or food item that is not pre-packaged could be hazardous. That's why trunk or treating -- a celebration that includes decorated car trunks or tables in a consolidated, watched-over area -- has kicked off, and parents and kids seem happy about it.

"It’s a great place for the kids to come. It’s a really safe environment," explained Stacey Duran, Vice President of Glenburn Parents, Teachers and Friends. "A lot of our fire departments show up to make sure everybody’s safe, and they’re in a parking lot where there’s no cars going through."

"The great thing about trunk or treat is you will watch parents integrating with parents, kids integrating with kids. It’s like going to the county fair," David Milan, Director of Community Development in Orono, added.

On Friday night the week before Halloween, the Glenburn School Department and Anah Shrine held trunk or treat events for children.

Lee Klut, Assistant Chief Aide at Anah Shrine, said in the first hour, they saw over 800 people -- and expects each year, the crowds will get bigger. At both places, lines trickled down the street, complete with people of all ages and all different kinds of attire.

When asked why they like trunk or treating, kids explained:

"You don’t have to be yourself for a night. You can go scare people and say, 'Boo!' and stuff!"

"It’s really fun. I just like coming back and back and back."

"It’s indoors, and you're less likely to be hit by a car out of nowhere!"

The sense of community that these events bring also means a lot to the adults.

"It makes (kids) excited for childhood, which a lot of kids can’t be anymore. It’s a fast-paced world now where everything is on a schedule -- and (trunk or treating is) just free," said Glenburn mother Kerry Brown.

"People we don't even know...just because they want to do something special for kids in the community are decorating a car and are here for us," added Glenburn School Department Assistant Principal Robyn Hernandez.

Communities around Maine are still hosting trunk or treats up until the holiday on Thursday and the weekend after it. A list of some of the towns and cities with the event on actual Halloween include: