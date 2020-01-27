ALFRED, Maine — Following years of delays from pretrial hearings and psychiatric evaluations, the trial for a 2016 murder is set to take place in York County Superior Court.

Bruce Akers of Limington is charged with the murder of his neighbor Douglas Flint in 2016 and hiding his body. Court documents provided disturbing details about the alleged killing.

Investigator believe Flint was killed with a machete. An autopsy performed in 2016 showed Flint died from severe and extensive blunt and sharp injuries to the head and neck with almost total decapitation.

Flint's body was found underneath rotting deer carcasses, on Akers' property on Ossipee Trail. Police recovered a machete in Aker's camper. Akers claimed Flint had stolen a 6-pack of beer from him, according to the sheriff's department.

Jury selection was completed last week in York County Superior Court. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

