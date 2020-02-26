SANFORD, Maine — A home in Sanford is still standing this evening after a quick stop by firefighters.

David Wright says he woke up around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the smell of smoke. When he went to check, he noticed the attached barn on his home was fully engulfed in flames. Wright woke up his wife, grabbed his cats, and called 911.

Wright is praising firefighters from Sanford and surrounding towns for keeping the fire out of his home, but he says there were tense moments before help arrived.

"Here is the house in my dreams about to go up in flames," Wright said. "The way the fire pattern went from the right side of the barn, up and across the top of the barn, our room would have been next."

The Jagger Mill Road farmhouse was built in 1865.

Wright says the best way to help out him and his family is to pay it forward by donating to charity or a local food pantry.

The Fire Marshal's Office has not issued the cause of the fire.

