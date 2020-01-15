DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Maine's limitless wilderness is often unreachable for some people. Stepping outside and off the path could be free by some measures, but when you add the proper attire and appropriate gear - costs can rack up quickly.

In Dover-Foxcroft, a 6th-grade teacher is expanding his lesson plan beyond the traditional classroom. Chris Miller is a social studies teacher who started the Outdoor Club at SeDoMoCha Middle School.

The club was limited to what it could do during its first year. Travel was reduced to walking distance because of a lack of transportation. Mr. Miller scrapped together funds, mainly from his own pockets, for equipment.

Donations from the community are helping the Outdoor Club thrive in its second year. People have donated used ice skates, area businesses have given ice fishing traps, the RSU 68 superintendent was able to track down grant money, and the local Tractor Supply provided $300 to support its gardening effort once it gets warmer out.

The club started with only a handful of children, and now it's up to 28 students, according to Mr. Miller.

NEWS CENTER Maine caught up with the group while they were ice fishing on Snow's Pond. Six students packed into the school van, which the club is now able to utilize. Each student was assigned a task, had a trap and a hole and learned many life-lessons, including patience.

The club is scheduled to continue ice fishing through February.

