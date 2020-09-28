The week ahead - September 28, 2020

Here are some stories to keep an eye on for the week of September 28, 2020

Monday, September 28

Maine's moose hunt starts today. More than 3,000 moose hunting permits were issued this year. This will be the 40th modern moose hunt after the tradition restarted in 1980.

Tuesday, September 29

President Trump and Democratic Nominee for President Joe Biden will debate for the first time on Tuesday. Some of the topics the two candidates will tackle are the supreme court, race and violence in certain cities, and COVID-19. The debate starts at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Wednesday. He will speak in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the 2016 Russia investigation.

Saturday, October 3

For the first time since March, we'll get to hear the words "live from New York it's Saturday night!" Saturday Night Live will return this week for it's 46th season this week. Comedian Chris Rock will be the host. You can watch it at 11:30 on NEWS CENTER Maine.

Sunday, October 4