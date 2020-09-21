The Week Ahead: September 21-27, 2020

Here are some stories to keep an eye on for the week of September 21-27, 2020

The first day of fall is this week! Here are some more stories to keep on your radar.

Monday, September 21

Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," will be in court on Monday.

Harris is expected to appear in court in Chicago for a detention hearing after being arrested on a child pornography charge.

The parents of young twin boys say Harris inappropriately touched their children and had the boys send him lewd pictures.

Harris faces 15-30 years in federal custody if convicted.

Tuesday, September 22

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The University of Maine's organization UMaine Vote will be on campus in Orono to help people register. If you're not in the area but want more information on registering to vote, you can find NEWS CENTER Maine's voting guide here.

Also on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence will make a stop in New Hampshire. Pence will be in Guilford for a Make America Great Again event focusing on the military and law and order. You can request tickets online.

Wednesday, September 23

The NBA Playoffs continue this week, and the Celtics will take on the Miami Heat for game four on Wednesday. Right now the Heat leads the Celtics two games to one. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26