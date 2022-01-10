NOAA releases its climate change report; a mask mandate in Brunswick; a deadline for health insurance in Maine. Here are some stories to watch this week.

Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Monday, January 10

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual climate change report. The report examines U.S. temperature trends and condition changes. NOAA released a report in early December that examined severe weather in 2020. It found extreme weather events in the U.S, China, western Europe, and Russia worsened by climate change.

Wednesday, January 12

A mask mandate will take effect in Brunswick on Wednesday. Last week, the town council passed it and said they were looking to model it after the mandate Portland recently put in place. Businesses will need to display signs enforcing the mandate by Jan. 18.

Also on Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is planning to release its report on the consumer price index, which tracks the price of goods over time. The CPI could be at its highest rate in 39 years, with grocery stores seeing some of the biggest price increases.

Saturday, January 15

Saturday is the final day to sign up for benefits through Maine's health insurance marketplace. The Cover ME program allows Mainers to browse for plans and choose the one that best fits their needs. Maine is one of 17 states to have an insurance marketplace available. Benefits will start on Feb. 1.