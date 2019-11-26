NORWAY, Maine — A Maine couple walks into a karaoke bar... sounds like the beginning of a joke right? It's actually the start of a really sweet story.

A little more than a year ago, Brandon Sukeforth and Kelsey Franklin were reunited through the musical 'Little Shop of Horrors'. The two have known each other since they were kids, but they say it wasn't until then that they realized how much they cared about each other.

"During the show and just connecting over music and through karaoke, I was like 'this is silly... I can't believe... oh my gosh, I just love him'," Franklin said.

The two became inseparable. Soon, they would be belting their hearts out on the karaoke floor together at least once a week. However, it was the pairs' latest performance at 290 Maine St. Restaurant and Pub in the town of Norway, which has everyone talking.

"My friend was like, 'hey Brandon is singing... let's go up front' and I'm just like 'yeah lets do it!'." Franklin said.

What she didn't know, was that Brandon had a big surprise for her.

"I sang 'A Thousand Miles' by Vanessa Carlton," Sukeforth said. "At the end, you know she softly says 'if I could just see you, if I could just hold you tonight' and I said 'I could easily change that to propose to you'."

Surrounded by family and friends, that's exactly what he did.

"I saw him walking towards me ... He got down on one knee and I was like 'oh, you're funny... wait, oh my gosh!'" Franklin said.

"I did it and the place erupted," Sukeforth said. "Even talking in the microphone, no one was going to hear me, so I had to be like 'hey come on quiet down... I haven't even asked her yet!'."

The moment was captured and shared by the restaurant and got thousands of clicks online. The couple couldn't believe their special moment touched so many people.

"Every time I see him on the video walking towards me and like getting on one knee, I melt all over again," Franklin said. "That was such a huge declaration of love and promise and commitment."

She said yes!

The two say they are planning on officially tying the knot in February of next year.

