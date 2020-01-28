ALFRED, Maine — Day two in the trial of a man from Limington accused of killing his neighbor with a machete is underway. Sixty-two-year-old Bruce Akers is charged with murdering 55-year-old Douglas Flint in June of 2016.

Most of the morning consisted of testimony from law enforcement from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police Major Crimes South Unit.

A detective K9 handler described the initial search for Flint’s body on Akers property after Akers reportedly told deputies he was no longer alive.

Detective Abbe Chabot told the court the search with a cadaver dog did not take long as the five-year-old black lab named Pivot led investigators towards a small clearing in the woods near a stream. Chabot said Pivot indicated there were human remains in a pile of deer remains. There were several similar piles on the property as shown in evidence photos. Akers' was a scrap metal and junk collector by trade and his property was covered in material ranging from metal to deer carcasses.

On Monday, Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis told jurors the Medical Examiner report issued the cause of death as blunt force and sharp injuries from 13-16 strikes to the neck and head causing partial decapitation. Maine State Police Major Crimes South Unit Detective Larry Rose testified about locating the alleged weapon used in Flint's death.

Rose said when he was done forensic mapping Akers' and Flint's property he was tasked with locating a 'blunt force or chopping instrument' because he was told Flint's injuries were consistent with chopping. Rose and other Evidence Response Technicians tested different objects including axes, knives, a bat and a machete located inside Akers' camper where he was living.

Using a test called a hemostick, Rose sampled all the objects collected and determined the machete had evidence of blood on it. The AG's Office said in opening statements the Maine State Police Crime Lab identified Flint's DNA along the edge and on one side of the machete.

Akers' defense team disputes the murder weapon, but not the cause of death.

“… You will not hear either the Medical Examiner or anyone from the Maine State Crime Lab confirm that machete is consistent with those injuries, ” said defense attorney Kristine Hanly.

Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, Maine's Chief Medical Examiner was seen outside the courtroom and is expected to take the stand in the afternoon following a break for lunch.

