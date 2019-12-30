LIMERICK, Maine — Police say 16-year-old Christopher Camacho of Limerick, was shot and killed Friday evening at the Dollar General store in Limerick by York County Deputy Sheriff Robert Carr.

York County Sheriff's Department said an armed robbery happened at the Dollar General in Limerick on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

According to a dispatch call courtesy of Broadcastify, a dispatcher said, "Robbery in progress,130 Washington Lane in Limerick, one adult male with a gun. He has a tan jacket. He has a knife to a subject's throat. York SO advises shots have been fired."

When the Deputy Sheriff Robert Carr arrived, there was an armed confrontation between him and the suspect. The suspect was killed in the exchange.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined yesterday that Mr. Camacho died of a single gunshot wound.

As is standard in officer-involved uses of deadly force, the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the incident.

According to state protocol, all of the evidence involved in the case is handed over to the AG's office. It will perform a completely independent investigation using that evidence, statements from witnesses and interviews with the officer in question. Once they are done they will release their findings, but it could take weeks, even months.

The incident in Limerick is the eighth officer-involved deadly force incident of 2019.

April 26, 2019 -- Medford

May 21, 2019 -- Auburn

May 29, 2019 -- Arundel

May 31, 2019 -- Gorham

November 24, 2019 -- Augusta

November 27, 2019 -- Thorndike

December 22, 2019 -- Canaan

December 27, 2019 -- Limerick

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Sheriff Carr has been placed on administrative leave.

RELATED: York County officer involved in deadly shooting

RELATED: Winter storm impacts Monday commute for some, Tuesday commute for all

Earlier this year, state legislators signed off on a bill that would create a new review panel for officer-involved shootings. They will be tasked with evaluating the AG's findings after it completes its evaluation of each deadly force case.

The panel would have 15 people on it, including average citizens, current and former law enforcement, even mental health professionals. Their findings will be released in an annual report which is something no other state in New England is doing yet. The first report from the panel is expected in January of 2021.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be updating this story as more information becomes available.