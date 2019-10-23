EDDINGTON, Maine — The t-shirt fundraiser at the Eddington Fire Department is an ongoing project -- but this year's has a particularly important cause.

Chief Jim Ellis has been an integral member of the Eddington Fire Department for as long as he's been a part of it. He is also a Penobscot County sheriff's deputy and has served as a state fire marshal, making his impact on the community widespread.

In the summer, Ellis was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that forms in plasma cells, affecting bone marrow and making it hard to fight infections.

As a result, Ellis' staff is selling t-shirts to raise money for his family and the fire department. They are black and feature the Eddington fire station number, as well as the hashtag "Ellis Strong". The yellow ribbon symbol for bone cancer awareness is also included.

RELATED: Half of Every Couple

The department posted pictures of the shirts to its Facebook page on Sunday, October 20. Since then, the post has garnered quite a bit of attention -- and people have taken to the comment section to wish Ellis and his family the best.

Elizabeth Doyle is a firefighter and EMT with the department. She says Ellis is a really beloved and important person in the firefighting community and beyond.

"Chief Ellis has not stepped down. He's still here all the time," Doyle told NEWS CENTER Maine. "He comes in for calls, whether they're at five in the afternoon or one in the morning. He's always here. He hasn't stepped back."

Doyle added that Ellis is taking that dedication to his fight with the disease.

"He's pushing, and he said he's not going to let cancer beat him -- and he's not slowing down at all. He's truly an amazing man."

Each shirt costs $30, and $10 of the money will go to the fund for Ellis. The rest will go to the department. T-shirt sizes range from a youth small to an adult 3XL.

RELATED: Maine fire departments seek full-time and volunteer employees

To order a t-shirt, you can make a deposit to the Eddington Fire Association's Venmo account or write a check to the department.

As of Tuesday, the department said it has raised about $400 so far and hopes to make its first t-shirt order by October 25.