PALERMO, Maine — The latest project at the Palermo Consolidated School requires a lot of yarn, a lot of guidance, and:

"Patience," said Riley Geangould, a 4th-grade student. "A lot."

She likes to crochet slippers and headbands like her grandma. This time, however, she won't be wearing what she's weaving.

With the help of innovative technology, Riley is using a 3D printed loom to weave nests, pouches, and blankets to send to Australia to help the animals burned in the wildfires.

"If you can dream it you can make it."

Riley's teacher, Diane Carrillo says most kids don't know how to knit or crochet but they can all learn to use these little looms, all while picking up valuable computer skills that 3D printing entails.

"At any given time in Maine there are a thousand open computing jobs with no one to fill them," said Carrillo. "So I've always been a big supporter of getting kids interested in computer science. Even though I don't have a degree in computer science, you can still be passionate about it and pass that passion along to the kids."

Young students equipped with big hearts and the latest technology to carry out a lesson plan with purpose.

