The 'Crow's Nest Barbershop' will be opening it's doors Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for any student under 18 looking to get a fresh haircut for school.

AUBURN, Maine — Back-to-school expenses can add up quickly; which is why 'Crow's Nest Barbershop' is offering free haircuts to students all day Monday.

It's part of local radio station, Hot Radio Maine's 'Cuts for Class' event in partnership with Dirigo Federal Credit Union.

Anyone 18 and under who is heading back to school can stop into the shop between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to get a fresh cut.

"As kids get ready to go back to school, we want to make sure they are looking and feeling their best," Crow's Nest Barbershop owner, Frank Crosen said. "Parents and students have gone through so much throughout the pandemic.. as they prepare to spend money on school supplies and clothing, we’re happy to take some of the burden off their shoulders.”

Hot Radio Maine's Program Director, Ryan Deelon expects this to continue as an annual tradition.

“While an exciting time, the start of school can also be a stressful experience to some who experience hardship," Deelon said. "We decided to partner with Crow’s Nest and buy all the haircuts at the barber shop for the day.. it’s our hope that this can help take some of the pressure off families during these times."

Crow's Nest Barbershop is located at 600 Turner Street in Auburn. There is no charge, cost or fee associated with the cut. However, be mindful those cuts will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

