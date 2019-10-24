PORTLAND, Maine — Dozens of people packed in the Italian Heritage Center in Portland Wednesday night for the annual STRIVE Silent and Live auction.

STRIVE supports young "tweens," teens and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities or mental health diagnoses in Maine. All proceeds collected will be donated to the organization.

Items up for auction included paintings, autographed sports memorabilia, health and beauty items and more.

The event was held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This was the 15th year the event has been held.

