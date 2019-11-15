BANGOR, Maine — On a November morning when temperatures are below freezing, a full parking lot at Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor is a pretty big deal.

That was the case Wednesday and Thursday this week, as people of all ages and abilities gathered to take part in the Special Olympics Maine Central Maine Bowling Tournament.

"I love bowling Olympics!" 22-year-old athlete Ketrina smiled, as she explained why she decided to come out and bowl.

"You get to be on a team, and you bowl with other people," Crystal, a 25-year-old athlete, added.

The team aspect is an important part of these Special Olympics competitions, which include more than 70 events year-round and serve about 4,400 people. The organization is also in its 50th year.

RELATED: Special Olympics Maine celebrates 50 years

RELATED: Maine police officers lace up their sneakers to support the Special Olympics

"I like helping other people out and also helping the team out," Brewer High School senior Julianna said.

Like most Americans, the competition and physical exercise also draw in these athletes. They competed for high scores, medals, and ribbons -- and supported one other as friends.

"Sports gives a platform like no other to bring people together," explained Special Olympics Maine Assistant Director of Sports, Programs and Unified Champion Schools Mike Littlefield. He's been working with the program for years and says he's seen it grow a lot in that time.

After 20 years of hosting this tournament, owner of Family Fun Bowling Center Andy Meucci also says he's seen a lot of growth in the program -- from only about 40 athletes at the beginning to an expected 250 this year.

And for most of these athletes, it's not the first time they've come to these bowling lanes.

"Most of them I know," Meucci told NEWS CENTER Maine. "I almost know their shoe sizes because they come in so regularly."

That's to practice -- Meucci says sometimes three times a week -- and improve.

"I want to get better at it," Julianna expressed. "I...want to get better at what I'm doing."

And that's a goal that Littlefield says he is happy to stand behind.

"We don't want them to settle. We don't want them to kind of top off somewhere," Littlefield said. "We want to push them to go higher and higher and really push their abilities."

To learn more about Special Olympics Maine, you can visit their website here.

RELATED: Third annual Disability Pride Day celebrated in Augusta

RELATED: Maine Special Olympics athletes head to Abu Dhabi