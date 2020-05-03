The first time you answer a scam phone call, it can be a bit concerning. If you find yourself worrying, 'My social security number has been suspended?', or 'I'm at risk of being arrested if I don't pay a fee?' during the conversation -- chances are, there's a scammer on the other end of the line.

The Inspector General of the Social Security Administration is dedicating Thursday, March 5 as "Slam the Scam" Day to help raise awareness about phone scams around the nation. It doesn't matter what your age or where you live -- anyone can be affected.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that in fiscal year 2019, victims lost nearly $153 million to government impostor scams. Over the past year, scams related to social security in particular have skyrocketed to become the top type of consumer fraud reported to the FTC and SSA.

A study that analyzes the FTC's National Do Not Call Registry data from 2015-2019 indicates that Maine ranks number five for most people per capital registered on the Do Not Call list.

The study also found that complaints fell between 2018 and 2019 but have risen by about 50 percent since 2014.

Officials say the elderly are very susceptible to these scams, since it can be difficult to tell whether or not they are real.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) is chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging. She says the committee has done a lot of work to try to raise awareness about scams and how dangerous they can be for people, causing them to sometimes lost their life savings. The issue is particularly troubling to Maine, with the oldest median age of any state in the nation.

"There are so many different scams out there that are pursued by relentless criminals who have absolutely no qualms about ripping off the most vulnerable people in our society," Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine in an interview.

As technology adapts, so do scammers. Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department says scammers are talented because they know how to make their victims believe what they are saying.

"These scammers will use technology against us," Betters explained. "They'll look at your social media page. They'll try to find names of people that they know you will know -- and they'll name drop those people in conversation to really kind of put you at ease."

Officials want the public to know that the SSA will never:

Tell you your Social Security number has been suspended

Offer to increase your SS benefits or resolve an identity theft issue for a fee

Call to threaten you with arrest or legal action if you don't immediately pay a debt, fine, or fee

Request immediate payment via gift cards, cash, wire transfers, or internet currency

Demand secrecy from you, regarding a Social-Security-related problem, or tell you to make up a story to tell your family, friends, or store/bank employees

If you suspect you're on the phone with a scammer, you should hang up immediately, tell them to never call your number again, and report the number they called from to the FTC hotline at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357).

There are other resources out there to help people learn how to identify and protect themselves against scammers.

The SSA Office of the Inspector General is offering a 15 minute webinar on Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. EST to teach you how to protect yourself and loved ones. To register, click here.

The Senate Special Committee on Aging also has books available that talk about fighting fraud. You can pick up a copy at any of Sen. Collins' six offices in Maine, or click here for the 2019 version.