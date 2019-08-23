SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Classes resume from summer break over the next few weeks for Maine students, but one school will look different as students return. Skowhegan Area High School has yet to select a new mascot after the school board voted to remove the controversial "Indian" nickname this year.

"I think coming back it may be a little different to just be known as just Skowhegan, but I think the students know that is just temporary," said MSAD 54 school board member Derek Ellis.

School Superintendent Brent Colbry told NEWS CENTER on Thursday, he doesn't expect a plan to be put in place to select a new mascot just yet, but one is coming soon.

Over the summer, crews worked to remove all Native American imagery from schools in MSAD 54. The district includes Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Skowhegan and Smithfield.

The MSAD 54 school board will meet for the final time before students return to school next week on Thursday 8/22 at 7pm.

Ellis says although students may return to school without a nickname, he hopes the decision of what a new nickname will be involves input from them.

"I think the students also appreciate that they’re being included. And by them being included it means we wait. It means we wait until they get back to school," said Ellis.

The school board had a one month recess from regularly scheduled meetings during the summer. Ellis expects a committee of students, faculty, school board members and community members will be chosen soon to create a plan to select a new mascot.

The Skowhegan Area High School sports teams have already been competing without the name "Indian" on its uniforms. Athletic Director Jon Christopher told NEWS CENTER Maine he doesn't expect there to be any major issue for athletes to play the season without having a nickname or mascot.