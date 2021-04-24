x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

As Seen On TV

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Orono

Police in Orono have issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin who was last seen Friday evening.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

ORONO, Maine — The Orono Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Walter Goodwin.

According to the release, Goodwin was last seen Friday at the Meadowview Group Home, 90 Park Street, in Orono at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Goodwin is described as a Caucasian male, with a long white beard and long white hair, 5’4”, approximately 159 lbs., and blue eyes. Police believe he is travelling on foot.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a thick brown sweater with a deer on it, and possibly black pants, and a blue checkered hat.

Anyone who sees Goodwin or has information should call 911 or 207-945-4636.

This story will be updated.

RELATED: City of Portland launches free composting program with 4 always-open locations

RELATED: US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations