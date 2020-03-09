Service Dog Strong is the first non-profit of its kind in Maine, specializing in pairing service dogs to survivors of sexual assault.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The first program in Maine to connect service dogs with survivors of sexual assault kicked off last month in Scarborough.

The course is made possible through Service Dog Strong, a non-profit specializing in pairing survivors with service dogs. It took the group a little more than a year to get the project off the ground, but it all came to fruition in August thanks to donations and grants.

The course lasts 20 weeks and is completely free to the participant.

"We find the right dogs in the shelters that have the personality," co-founder, Simone Emmons said. "They are able to transform into a really, really great service dog."

Simone Emmons and Kristen Stacy are two of the masterminds behind the organization. They said the 20-week course is a transformative experience for both the pup and survivor. Adding there is a huge need for resources like this but very little access.

"I feel that a service dog is really a sustainable treatment for PTSD and definitely a good tool in their toolbox to combat this," Emmons said.

"So far I think everyone is just feeling grateful and everyone is so glad we were able to move forward as quickly as we did," Kristen Stacy said.

The course has been life-changing so far for Sierra Smith. The 23-year-old said she already feels a stronger sense of independence and comfort having her German Shepherd, Dutch by her side.