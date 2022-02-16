Program allows Maine retirees to become companions to seniors

The Opportunity Alliance has been running the Senior Companion Program in Cumberland and York Counties since 2004. Retirees 55 years and older can volunteer.

WESTBROOK, Maine — It's no secret the pandemic created more isolation than our world had seen before, and that rings especially true for seniors. COVID-19 left that already-vulnerable population feeling even lonelier — which is why a program that has been around in southern Maine for almost twenty years has taken on a new sense of meaning.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored in Cumberland and York Counties by The Opportunity Alliance and started in 2004. The program allows Maine retirees 55 years and older to connect with seniors who have a hard time leaving their homes. The goal is to help them perform daily tasks (like getting to appointments, shopping, and just socializing), so they can maintain a sense of independence.

"If we can provide a little support to [seniors] to help them stay in their homes, that's really the ultimate goal because people thrive when they're in a familiar and comfortable environment," said Chloe Gray, the lead volunteer coordinator for TOA.

Retirees 55 years and older in Cumberland and York Counties can volunteer to become a “senior companion” through @opp_alliance. I’ll explain how this program helps the elderly stay connected and age in place on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/jsiWLKFpb3 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) February 16, 2022

Gray said there have been about 20 senior companion volunteers who have served more than 50 clients in the past year. People must be 55 years and older to volunteer. Qualified applicants who volunteer at least 10 hours a week will receive a small, tax-free stipend — and it doesn't affect things like social security, subsidized housing food stamps, LIHEAP, etc.

"If I could, I'd have two clients every day, seven days a week," said JoAnn Prevost, a 72-year-old senior companion volunteer who works in the Westbrook area. She said she currently has three clients she visits once a week for three hours each and is adding a fourth to the roster. She said the stipend she receives is nice extra cash, but it's not the reason she does the work.

"I love to know that I am not only helping [my client] be social, but I'm helping myself be social — whereas I might've just stayed in my apartment," said Prevost, talking about how isolating life has been during the pandemic.

One of her clients in Westbrook, 88-year-old Theresa "Terry" Dyer, said this program has "turned [her] life around". The pair has been meeting for about five months and, despite a 16-year age gap, finds plenty to talk about.

"[Prevost] is such a good person that I would let her drive me anywhere," Dyer said, later noting, "I’m very happy about having this program."

Lee Picker, 82, and Dawn Peterson, 87, are a bit closer in age. Picker visits Peterson every week in Falmouth to help with errands and spend time together. Picker first got involved with the program about a decade ago while perusing volunteer opportunities in the newspaper.

"You do different things with different people. You have different personalities to interact with. It brightens your life so much," said Picker.

"I absolutely love it. I'm so fortunate," Peterson said, explaining, "The first thing when we get to the grocery store that [Picker] does — she gets out of the car and goes and gets me a shopping cart because then I can hold onto it, and I'm very mobile."