Sagadahoc County law enforcement participates in de-escalation training

On Wednesday, Sagadahoc County law enforcement agencies came together to learn new de-escalation and use of force techniques

MAINE, USA — Law enforcement in Sagadahoc County is working on their de-escalation and use of force techniques. Andrew Booth, Deputy Chief at Bath Police Department said this type of training was a 2021 goal for the department and the county.

"We're just introducing the officers to different scenarios and seeing how they react," he said.

These scenarios can be anything from a violent person to mental health issues which law enforcement in Sagadahoc County say they see a lot of.

Cpl. Ted Raedel is one of the instructors for the training. He said the goal in these scenarios is, "trying to use as little force as possible."

Booth and Raedel added that by doing this training, police are able to limit their use of force.

HAPPENING NOW: All Sagadahoc County law enforcement agencies are participating in de-escalation training. Bath PD Deputy Chief, Andrew Booth says they deal with de-escalation everyday, many times with mental health calls #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/XMBlkNMHjq — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) May 19, 2021

"I can tell you that we have had zero issues of inappropriate uses of force everything that we've done has been appropriate and that just goes to the training and the type of officers that we have," Booth said.

Booth added it can be frustrating to see all the protests and outrage towards police that we've seen across the country for the last year, but that's why these trainings are so important because many officers have to use de-escalation every day.

Raedel said some of the training are refreshers but some are new.

"Some of them we've tailored because of what's happened recently," he said referencing the Derek Chauvin trial.