This year, the Saco River Wildlife Center expects to take in more than 600 sick, injured or orphaned animals; that's almost double what volunteers saw in 2019.

LIMINGTON, Maine — Saco River Wildlife Center in Limington has specialized in caring for injured, sick or orphaned wildlife since 2015.

The rehabilitation center is home to hundreds of different animals over the course of a year. They include raccoons, opossums, porcupines and more. Its founder, Bethany Brown says she expects to see more than 600 different animals come through their doors this year. That's almost double the intake the center saw in 2019.

"This year has probably been the most difficult as far as space," Brown said. "At one point I think we had between 50 and 100 animals in the center, so, it's basically like enclosure, enclosure, enclosure."

The center is currently being run out of Brown's basement, which is partly why she is looking to expand. Ideally, she would like to find between 30 and 50 acres so the center can also expand its outdoor enclosures.

It's an expensive endeavor, which is why donations are a must. Not only are they looking for funds to create a bigger space, but they are in need of other supplies and donations ahead of the cold winter months.

"It's all about the animals," Brown said. "We make sure that they're taken care of and that they get the medical attention they need."

In the meantime, the volunteers will continue their mission on River Road. It's not currently open to the public, but Brown hopes to eventually incorporate that into their new space. In addition to saving Maine's wildlife, Brown said the best part about the center has been the friendships between volunteers and interns.

"We all really care about each other, it's not you come here you volunteer and you go home," Brown said. "There's huge amazing friendships in everything that's created here."