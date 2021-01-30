Rocket prototype to launch in Aroostook County

A Brunswick based startup, bluShift Aerospace will be launching its rocket prototype on Sunday morning.

LIMESTONE, Maine — bluShift Aerospace will return to Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone for the world's first commercial launch of a rocket powered by biofuel.

After grants from NASA and the Maine Technology Institute, more than 200 engine tests, and the development of a novel modular hybrid rocket engine, the Brunswick based startup will launch its rocket in a low-altitude demo.

The company's founder, Sascha Deri, says it's ready for a low-altitude lift off.

"The rocket will go nearly a mile high," Deri said.

According to a press release from bluShift, this new launch system will dramatically reduce the environmental impact, cost, and wait times of current cubesat launch services.

Tomorrow, @bluShiftAero will make history and launch the world’s first commercial rocket powered by biofuel. The launch will be in Limestone where the team already is in place #NEWSCENTERmaine

