Rocket prototype to launch in Aroostook County

LIMESTONE, Maine — bluShift Aerospace will return to Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone for the world's first commercial launch of a rocket powered by biofuel.
After grants from NASA and the Maine Technology Institute, more than 200 engine tests, and the development of a novel modular hybrid rocket engine, the Brunswick based startup will launch its rocket in a low-altitude demo.
The company's founder, Sascha Deri, says it's ready for a low-altitude lift off.
"The rocket will go nearly a mile high," Deri said.
According to a press release from bluShift, this new launch system will dramatically reduce the environmental impact, cost, and wait times of current cubesat launch services.
The launch will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning weather permitting. You can watch it here.