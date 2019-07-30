PORTLAND, Maine — Tuesday, July 30 marks the start of Maine’s big birthday party. This morning at 8:30 a.m., Gov. Janet Mills and state Sen. Bill Diamond were in Presque Isle to kick off the state’s year-long Bicentennial celebration.

It was 200 years ago this month, in places like the old Alna Meeting House, that the men of the District of Maine gathered to vote whether to separate from Massachusetts and become a state. The voters were all men, because in 1819, only men were allowed to vote.

RELATED: Maine historians looking for statehood sites

That idea of statehood had been the focus of debate for more than twenty years -- and University of Maine history professor Liam Riordan says by 1819, enough had changed to finally allow statehood to succeed.

"There were three things I would say changed the momentum -- the War of 1812, the federal coasting law (related to trade and tariffs between New England states), and the other crucial thing is the changing balance of partisan politics in Massachusetts and the District of Maine," Riordan said.

"It was actually a much more difficult decision than we would think it was today," Riordan added. "So it takes six different votes from the early 1790’s until July 1819 until there’s a clear majority of voters in Maine who want to separate from Massachusetts and become a state."

The kickoff Tuesday began in Presque Isle, and then the Governor and Sen. Diamond traveled to Bangor for events in Broadway Park at 11:30 a.m., Portland’s Deering Oaks at 2:30 p.m., and Mill Park in Augusta at 5 p.m.

Bicentennial events will take place over the coming year. The actual 200th anniversary date of Maine becoming a state is March 15, 2020.