Maine schools mark record year for CLYNK recycling challenge

The 10th annual 'CLYNK for Schools Recycling Challenge' almost didn't happen because of the pandemic -- but schools ended up raising a record $39,172.05

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Every year, Earth Day is dedicated to protecting our planet. That mission doesn't have to be reserved for just one day a year, though. A simple step people can take every day of the year is recycling and, as it turns out, getting rid of your bottles and cans in the right way can sometimes have a far-reaching impact.

For 10 years, CLYNK has hosted the "CLYNK for Schools Recycling Challenge" to help schools around Maine raise some money, while raising awareness about the environment. K through 12 students, their families, and their teachers take part by collecting people's bottles and cans with bright green bags. All of the money raised with these collectables goes directly to the schools and CLYNK also matches 50 cents per every dollar, up to $20,000.

The challenge almost didn't happen in 2021 because of the pandemic. Bridget O'Brien, chief commercial officer with CLYNK, says they were "cautious," but a demand from community members pointed to a pretty clear decision.

"We did a survey, and we received resounding feedback -- that, 'Yes, please. Do it again!'" O'Brien relayed. "We're so glad we did."

The 10th annual @thinkCLYNK for Schools Recycling Challenge almost didn’t happen this year because of the pandemic. When it did, though, schools ended up raising a record amount of money — $39,172.05! That story for #EarthDay on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/71OOYOcukW — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) April 22, 2021

This year's challenge, which ran for eight weeks from Feb. 1 to March 31, ended up being full of pleasant surprises. Participating schools raised a record $39,172.05 before matching. That's compared to $25,895.45 last year.

Sebago Elementary School came in first place (receiving a $1,500 prize from CLYNK) with $5,244.80; and Brunswick High School came in second place (receiving a $1,000 prize from CLYNK) with $5,198.20.

"From the very beginning, it was just amazing," O'Brien expressed. "The bags and containers started rolling in, and the leaderboard (started) to fill up with dollar signs."

Jacquelyn Taylor and her mother, Rebecca Brewster-Taylor, took part in the challenge on behalf of Brunswick High School's music boosters. They say they were pleasantly surprised by how successful it was.

"I was just so impressed that we were getting more bottles and cans in," Jacquelyn said.

"It's like an Easter egg hunt because you're going around the corner, and you see, like, all these green bags. It was kind of fun to see, like, what neighborhoods gave us the most," Rebecca explained.

For some Brunswick High School participants, like mother Marsey Caswell and her daughter, Eleanor, the weekend drives were a great opportunity to connect with others after a particularly isolating year.

"There were people who were so excited to see people come to their door," Caswell said. "There were people who had saved bottles for two years and were just waiting for someone to come."

Sebago Elementary School mother Jasmine Lab says coming in first place this year was a welcome feat.

"It's pretty exciting because it's a small school," Lab noted. "There's only about 100 to 125 students."

She says that challenge has made the community support during a tough year even more noticeable.

"I just think it's great that everybody -- even in a hard year, we can still make it happen," Lab smiled. "We can still try to do these fundraisers."

Lab says the money at Sebago Elementary School will likely go to construction of a shade structure and maybe a rock wall. Caswell says among music boosters at Brunswick High School, the money will help ease costs of instruments, trips, and uniforms.

The CLYNK for Schools Recycling Challenge ended on March 31, but schools take donations throughout the year.