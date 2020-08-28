13-year-old Lizzy Lerley spent Monday morning decorating the mailbox of a local teen with special needs who needed an extra reason to smile during the pandemic.

GORHAM, Maine — One teen in Gorham woke up to an extra special surprise Monday morning -- a decorated mailbox.

It's part of 13-year-old, Lizzy Lerley's way of making others smile during the pandemic while also completing community service hours for her home-school curriculum.

Her mom put the request on Facebook last week and asked if anyone in the Gorham community knew of any kids looking to be cheered up. The pandemic has been very isolating for some children. Within hours, they had a bite.

Lerley and her dad spent the morning, Monday decking out 16-year-old Niko Gagne's mailbox with streamers, balloons and hand-made signs. Lerley says it felt good to do something for someone else and she hopes it reminds people there is still good happening -- despite the COVID19 pandemic.

"I think it might hopefully bring them a little happiness and possibly some hope if they've been going through some tough things," Lerley said. "Mostly because there is some good out there."

Gagne's mom, Jessica says it was a great surprise and he especially loved the Thomas the Train decorations. So far, summer has been a big blessing to their family. Gagne says it's been challenging to navigate schooling and other activities due to the pandemic but summer has provided them with a little more to do.

"She made him feel really special which is great," Gagne said. "A lot of times these kids don't get that they don't have friends like everyone else so, it was really great."