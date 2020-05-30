PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Garden Centers report that business is gangbusters. It seems everyone is into gardening this year, but only partly because they are spending more time at home. Some want to teach their children how to garden, others don’t want to be solely reliant on food supplies. And what everyone seems to want to grow is vegetables.

Mark Faunce, Chairperson of the Maine Flower Show, take you to his home to show you what you need to get started.

Fauce says building raised beds is a perfect solution for people whose yard may be space challenged, or those who don't have tillable soil. The soil tends to be less packed, and easier for roots to take hold. The raised beds tend to have less rot as drainage is better, and it's easier on your back because you don't have to bend over as far.

Faunce built his beds with 4x4 posts cut to 2 feet as well as 8 feet long by 5 feet deep cedar decking boards. He also uses stainless steel nails to prevent rust. You can use any rot resistant wood such as douglas fir, hemlock and redwood. It is not suggested that you use pressure treat wood as the chemicals can leach into the soil.

Faunce suggests a 50/50 mix of topsoil and compost. He still fertilizes before he plants using Plant-tone and spreads some lime in his tomato beds as it helps prevent bottom end rot.

In a raised bed, you can grow vegetables closer together than you normally would. But remember vines, like cucumbers, squash, pole beans and peas, take up a lot of room so plan to trellis them if you can. Mark likes to makes his own trellises out of brush and branches.

RELATED: Growing your own vegetables during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Your Garden: Fall flowers

RELATED: Your Garden: Cutting hydrangeas for bouquets

RELATED: Your Garden: In these conditions, overwatering is OK

RELATED: Olive Garden selling Never Ending Pasta passes