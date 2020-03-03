MAINE, USA — Super Tuesday is here, which means polls are open to Mainers interested in casting their votes this primary election.

One of the issues many people in Maine are invested in is the controversial Question 1, regarding vaccine exemptions in our state.

The question is a people's veto referendum to reject a law passed last year that would eliminate philosophical and religious exemptions from childhood vaccines in our state.

The ballot language for Question 1 reads as follows:

"Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?"

Voting "yes" means you want to allow these religious and philosophical exemptions, while voting "no" means you want to allow only doctor-approved medical exemptions.

If "No on 1" passes, the law would go into effect in September 2021.

The law would not force children to get vaccinated, but it would restrict unvaccinated children from attending public or private schools or entering into daycare.

Major campaigning points for "Yes on 1" include restoring medical freedom and rejecting "big pharma", while major points for "No on 1" include protecting children from preventable diseases and re-establishing herd immunity.

Polls around the state open between 6 and 10 a.m. and close by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.